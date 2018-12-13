MOJAVE — Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo reached the blackness of space for the first time early this morning during a test flight from its base in the desert of Kern County.
"SpaceShipTwo, welcome to space," the commercial space company tweeted at just after 8 a.m. Thursday.
The test, detailed in a series of tweets, noted that the spacecraft designed for space tourism reached a speed of at least Mach 2.9, nearly three times the speed of sound.
According to preliminary data, the ship's rocket motor burned for 60 seconds, longer than any flight test so far. SS2 reached an altitude of 51.4 miles, or 271,268 feet.
It touched down safely at about 8:14 a.m. at Mojave Air & Space Port, about 60 miles east of Bakersfield.
The successful flight test takes Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic one step closer to its goal of flying hundreds of paying customers on a joyride to suborbital space, at a cost of $250,000 per ticket.
