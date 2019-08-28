Funeral services for Kevin Hock, a Bakersfield Police Department detective who died on Sunday from valley fever, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at Riverlakes Community Church located at 4301 Calloway Drive.
Hock, 52, of Tehachapi, was hired by BPD as a transportation officer in 1993, becoming a police officer in 1995. He was promoted to both senior officer and detective in 2014, a rank he held until the time of his passing, BPD said in a news release.
“His competence, courage and dedication were an example to all of us,” Police Chief Lyle Martin said in the release. “I am proud to have served with him.”
Throughout his career, Hock served in a variety of specialized units, including the narcotics, burglary and special enforcement unit.
He is survived by a wife and son, along with an extended family and “many friends.”
“His legacy lies in the fact that he helped cultivate highly-skilled police officers who continue serving and protecting our community,” BPD wrote in the release.
The Kern Law Enforcement Association held a candlelight vigil on Monday to honor the fallen officer.
