Because of a health condition that will require multiple surgeries, Bear Valley Community Services District General Manager David Edmonds is going on medical leave, which was announced in a news release May 21. Edmonds will likely be unable to return to his position and the district is looking for a replacement.
“I have worked with David since he was hired, and the professionalism, energy and passion he brought to the job have been instrumental in putting the administration of the district on a more solid foundation and moving matters forward in many critical areas," board of directors President Gil Grace said in the news release.
Grace said in the release that the board hopes Edmonds may be able to work with the district in the future through consulting or similar services. In the meantime, he is helping the district through the transition process.
The search firm Bob Murray & Associates is conducting the recruitment for a general manager. An interim general manager is also under consideration if Edmonds' health worsens, according to the release.
