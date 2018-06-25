Approval for interim services, guidelines for recruiting a general manager, the Nature Park and other items were discussed by the Golden Hills Community Service District board June 21.
The district again entered into an agreement with Regional Government Services to continue providing interim management services for the district for 18 months starting June 1.
The agency has provided consulting and administrative services since September 2017.
Susan Wells, who serves as the interim general manager, discussed with the board a description of qualifications for the recruitment of a general manager.
The general manager would oversee, plan and organize all activities for the district, forecast funds, analyze financial reports, provide quarterly updates and monitor staffing levels. The applicant would need to have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or public administration and have at least five years of experience in a management role.
Wells said that discussing the job description could be started so board members could voice their concerns and opinions on what the future applicant’s qualifications would be. This discussion could include how much to offer the applicant in pay, relocation, what search firms to use and other questions.
Board member Joe King said, “I don’t think we need to hire a general manager now...We have the benefit to wait.” He added that the board can rely on the interim general manager for now.
Board member Kathy Cassil said recruitment of college graduates could be considered.
Other business
• A grant in the amount of some $573,000 to restore the Golden Hills Nature Park has been secured from the Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development. The grant does have a 30-day appeal period for other companies before the grant can be used by the district.
• New solid waste provider J. Torres Company Inc. has delivered cans to 1,403 customers as of June 1, according to the district agenda.
• A Community Partners Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 to promote partnerships between the Sheriff, Fire, Search and Rescue, GHCSD and others and will be held at the district office at 21415 Reeves St.
