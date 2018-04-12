Do you need legal information? Do you have issues that require court time?
The Kern County Law Library and Kern County Bar Association will hold a free Law Day at the Mall event from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 3 at Valley Plaza, 2701 Ming Ave., near Macy's.
Attorneys in fields including family law, probate, criminal, guardianship, personal injury, contracts and real estate will provide free 15-minute sessions.
Additionally, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance and family law facilitators will be there.
Commented