The Golden Hills Community Services District will host a fire prevention demonstration featuring the Kern County Fire Department at 10 a.m. Aug. 13.
A demonstration of a Keene based KCFD helicopter, drawing water from Tom Sawyer Lake, can be observed at 22630 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, the site of the former clubhouse.
The district began a water recharging program to the lake as part of the "Nature Park Restoration Project and for the purpose of providing a dip site for the Kern County Fire Department helicopter during the fire season," said a recent press release.
For more information, call 822-3064.
