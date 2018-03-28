A 69-year-old resident of Golden Hills in Tehachapi was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of more than 120 counts of cruelty to animals, having an illegal kennel and failure to furnish information, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen said that on March 28, 144 dogs and two cockatiels were seized from the home of Allen Eugene Lee on Golden Star Boulevard, after a warrant to search the residence was granted.
The department has received complaints going back to 2012 for leash law violations, noise disturbances and possible neglect. It is estimated that more than 12 complaints were recorded over six years for possible leash law violations. Most of the calls were in regards to loose animals and the resident was issued citations due to a commercial animal facility, Cullen said.
It wasn't until March 20 that a search of the residence was required, after an officer trying to contact the owner visited the front of the residence and assessed that, due to the smell, there was probable cause of a felony being committed. After the warrant was issued, the department determined there were more than the 25 animals previously reported, ranging from healthy to underweight, located inside and outside the house, according to Cullen.
"They were breeding uncontrollably, and they were ultimately seized for the conditions they were living in, unsanitary conditions, which can be a felony as far as cruelty was concerned," Cullen said.
The animals were transported to three Kern County Animal Services shelters.
Judy Hewitt, a neighbor of the searched residence in Golden Hills, said, “I was so concerned about the dogs. We would hear yelping and it was awful. I hope that the man that lives there gets the help he needs and the dogs can be adopted out."
Charges will be discussed at an arraignment at the Mojave Superior Court at 9 a.m. March 29.
