MOJAVE — A resident of Golden Hills in Tehachapi, Allen Eugene Lee, 69, has been released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty to 120 felony counts involving the malicious mistreatment of dogs, puppies, and caged birds after Lee's arraignment at the Kern County Superior Court Mojave Branch on March 29.
Lee appeared handcuffed in court and calmly replied that he understood the charges against him. Lee was arrested March 27 when the animals were confiscated.
Judge Barbara A. Lane said the charges against Lee included that he "maliciously and intentionally maimed, mutilated or tortured" more than two birds, 10 mother dogs, and more than 100 puppies found in different areas throughout the property — under a shed, near a porch, a concrete area and in a section of Lee's residence on Golden Star Boulevard.
In addition to the 120 felony counts, Lee is facing four misdemeanor counts of having an illegal kennel and failure to have proper licensing.
Judge Lane warned Lee that he faces 16 months to 3 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine if found guilty.
Judge Lane released Lee on his own recognizance even though bail was originally set at more than $1.2 million.
The judge warned Lee that if any animal was found at his residence he would be returned to custody.
Jessica Hartnett, deputy district attorney, argued that some of the animals were found to be emaciated, some had died and others had been tortured and that Lee should remain in custody for public safety.
In response, Judge Lane said that the animals had been removed from the property and the issue of "community protection" was not in question.
The animals have been placed in three Kern County animal shelters.
Public defender Donald Gardiner was appointed to represent Lee at his preliminary hearing on April 10 at 10 a.m.
After the court hearing Gardiner said, "He will be released today and it went how I expected."
Commented