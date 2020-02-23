California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, to the Governor’s Military Council, an organization founded by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2013 to support the military in the state.
Grove, 54, has served in the State Senate since 2018, where she has vice chaired the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and been a member of the Senate Committee on Health since 2019.
She was elected Senate Minority Leader of the California State Senate last year. Before her election to the state Senate, she was a member of the Assembly from 2010 to 2016.
"I thank the governor for appointing me to the very prestigious Governor's Military Council," Grove said in a statement. "When I first enlisted in the U.S. Army, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I am grateful for the ability to continue to defend the Constitution in my capacity as a senator and now as an appointee to the Governor's Military Council."
Grove is the first female veteran ever to serve in the California state legislature and the only woman veteran in the Senate.
Grove's district includes Edwards Air Force Base and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, both in eastern Kern County.
"Our active duty service members and veterans have selflessly served our country and I am thrilled to be on a council that supports them," she said.
The position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.
According to Newsom's office, recent Department of Defense announcements on strategic shifts such as increasing force strength in the Pacific theater and prioritizing cyber-security provide California opportunities to increase military investment in the state. The military council is expected to provide insight and guidance to state leaders in developing a strategy to support and grow military operations in the Golden State.
