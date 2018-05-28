Graduation is just around the corner. Here are schools' plans for commencement ceremonies:
Tehachapi High School
Date: June 7
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Coy Burnett Stadium
Monroe High School and Adult School
Date: June 6
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Coy Burnett Stadium
Valley Oaks Charter School
Date: May 31
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Fox Theater, Bakersfield
Heritage Oak School awards
Date: June 8
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Country Oaks Baptist Church
Mojave River Academy
Date: May 30
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Redlands Bowl
Escuela Popular Instituto Campesino de Cesar Chavez (EPIC)/ FIELD
Date: June 21
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: California City High School, 8567 Raven Way
