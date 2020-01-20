The Bear Valley Springs Community Services District received a mostly positive review in a Kern County Grand Jury report issued last week.
“It brought up a few things we need to look into and we will do that. Overall, I thought it was a fair report,” said William Malinen, general manager for BVSCD.
Jury members toured the facilities in Bear Valley Springs on several unannounced visits, with some visits in October.
The recommendations of the jury included that the district investigate a procedure to allow the general public access to public meetings and facilities, whether or not they live in Bear Valley Springs; develop an alternative exit route for emergency evacuations; work more closely with the Kern County Fire Department to ensure hazard reduction ordinances are adhered to; and other actions.
Residents and visitors entering Bear Valley Springs are stopped at a 24/7 main security gate, which is the only entrance or exit. Only residents may use windshield stickers or purchase a RFID tag to allow them to access a fast lane entrance that has a RFID reader.
The jury report cited that personnel at the main entrance gate were unaware of procedures to allow visitors to attend district board meetings or visit public facilities, thus “potentially violating government code section 54953(a).”
Malinen said, “That’s one we have to look at a little closer. I understand the meetings are open to the public, but we are a gated community. And we will continue to enhance and improve that security.”
The grand jury encouraged the district to consider the development of an alternative exit if there is a natural disaster or emergency, as only one entrance and exit is available for some 5,000 residents.
They should also notify residents within minutes of an emergency.
CodeRED is an emergency system the district uses, and 3,000 residents are signed up for it. The district pays $15,000 for a three-year contract for the service.
The BVS Whiting Center is used for a place residents can visit if they need assistance. Personnel from the Bear Valley Springs Association and the CERT team are available at the center.
The grand jury report said the center needs a generator, and appropriate medical supplies.
Malinen said that generator has been purchased to help provide power in an emergency.
“We did provide a place for people to charge their devices and not many people took advantage of it,” Malinen said. He added, “Bear Valley Springs residents are pretty well prepared for power outages because they are used to winter storms.”
The threat of fire is a major concern.
As of June 1, 2019 the Kern County Fire Department issued approximately 25 fire warnings to property owners within the district for noncompliance. On Oct. 22, the grand jury noted only two properties were still in noncompliance.
