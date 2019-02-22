The Tehachapi Park and Ride Transit Center will have an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25.
Kern Transit and the city of Tehachapi are working together to put up new bus shelters and move the current bus route from in front of the Tehachapi Burger King to the transit center.
All bus riders should meet at the new bus stop center on Monday, located on the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard between Mill and Pauley streets.
More than 100 new parking spaces are now available for car pooling and public transit transportation.
The more than $1.67 million for the project came from a U.S. Department of Transportation's Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant and other transit funding sources.
Representatives from Kern Transit and city of Tehachapi will be present.
