The city of Tehachapi has picked up a $220,000 grant through Caltrans to enhance pedestrian visibility.
The money comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program and will be used for flashing beacons and pedestrian signage at two crosswalks, according to a city news release issued Thursday.
The locations are in front of Tompkins Elementary School on Curry Street and the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Mill Street.
The project cost is 100 percent covered by the grant, the city news release said.
Construction is to begin in 2020.
