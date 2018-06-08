Grimmway Farms has awarded 55 scholarships to recent high school graduates through its Rod and Bob Grimm Memorial Scholarship Program.
The program provides college scholarships to high school seniors and recent graduates who have a strong academic track record and have a parent or guardian who works for Grimmway Farms.
Since the program was created in 1997 in honor of the company’s founders, it has awarded more than 600 scholarships totaling more than $1.65 million. The scholarships are renewable for up to four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.