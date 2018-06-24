Grimmway Farms is opening its annual organic produce stand in the Tehachapi-Cummings Valley for the summer season for its 11th consecutive year.
The stand is located at 23968 Bear Valley Road in Tehachapi. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday now to Sept. 1.
Available produce will be arugula, beets, bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, cilantro, collard greens, daikon, dandelion, fennel, green onions, kale, leeks, lettuce, mustard greens, parsley, radishes and more.
The stand accepts cash and checks, but not credit or debit cards.
