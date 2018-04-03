Visitors to Tehachapi's only Del Taco will have to buy food elsewhere as the Kern County Public Health Services Department has closed the restaurant due to serious health and food safety violations.
The Del Taco at 645 Tucker Road was closed Monday when a routine inspection showed some "immediate health hazards and grounds for immediate closure," Michelle Corson, public relations officer for Kern County Public Health Services, said Tuesday.
These include sewage overflow from drainage water observed in the drive-thru and inside the front area of the facility, debris and food products on floors near food prep areas, dirty floors in seating areas, no food handler or manager certificate available on the premises, built-up grease on hood and filters and used oil being filtered on the floor, the health services report said.
"What a restaurant should do when they experience something like a sewage overflow, which is what happened here, they should immediately self close and they did not," Corson said.
Food servers mentioned this was an ongoing issue, the report said, and a plumber had been called, but did not appear. How long the overflow had happened was not mentioned.
A previous inspection dated Dec. 17, 2017 showed an "observed accumulation of debris beneath equipment in the drive through area and in (the) dry storage area." It was also found that no chlorine was being used in the sanitizer buckets.
Corson said the frequency of inspections depends on the risk assessment of each restaurant and the items offered to the public. For example, an establishment serving packaged food items and soft drinks may be inspected less frequently. A grading point system is used to determine if the facility is up to health standards.
"We understand things can happen unexpectedly and we want to partner with our restaurants because it's about ensuring they are providing safe food to the community," Corson said.
Corson added that a planned meeting with the managers is being set up this afternoon and will determine what steps will be taken so the establishment can reopen.
A spokesman from Del Taco's corporate headquarters said, "Our Tehachapi location is temporarily closed while we take measures to ensure a quality experience for our guests. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and are working to get back up and running soon. We appreciate everyone’s patience."
