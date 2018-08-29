The Burger Spot in Tehachapi closed Tuesday after the Kern County Health Department observed a number of health code violations during an inspection.
Inspectors found live cockroaches in the food prep area and grease build up on kitchen equipment, according to their report.
There was also no food prep sink in the restaurant, which is a repeat violation from a previous inspection, according to the department's Inspection Violation Report.
The health department says the kitchen and food prep flooring must be replaced.
The Burger Spot received an inspection score of 66 percent.
