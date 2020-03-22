A fifth person in Kern County has tested positive for coronavirus, Kern County Public Health officials announced Sunday.
None of the cases are believed to be connected, officials said in a news release.
A sixth person, a visitor to the county, was the first positive test in Kern County last week. That person, however, is not considered a local case for official tally purposes.
Edwards Air Force Base reported a confirmed case Saturday as well. It was not clear if that case was separate from the health department's reported number.
Testing has recently become more widely available in Kern and some 300 tests are awaiting results as of Sunday.
Statewide 30 people have died from the virus and there are 1,605 confirmed cases, according to the Los Angeles Times.
