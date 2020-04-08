As families across the community remain in self-isolation, our comings and goings may be limited, but our imagination has no boundaries.
Local residents are using their front room windows and lawns as display cases, showing their love for each other as well as our health care workers and first responders.
A World of Hearts
Mary Heeb and her family have maintained two mottoes during the pandemic: "Choose joy" and "We're all in this together."
Her four children have placed quite a few bears and a big red heart thanking health care workers in their front room window of their home located at 19601 Meadow Road in Golden Hills.
"We are trying to keep ourselves entertained... the little ones occupied, and the big ones finding out that they don't have school is the new norm," said Heeb.
The family enjoys drives and walks around town, looking for other hears and bears.
"We see a lot more people walking around the neighborhood with their children, and they stop and point to our window. It's just a nice way to show people that we are struggling, but doing what we can to make the best of things," said Heeb.
Jessica Meyers said she made a heart template on her computer using construction paper, and for the next two hours, she and her children went to work cutting them out. Her son, Mason, 6, worked tirelessly next to his mother cutting out the different-sized hearts as daughter Emery, 2, did her best.
"She thought that she was helping, but she was just cutting out stuff and it kept her busy," laughed their mother.
Jessica said she first heard about A World of Hearts movement through a friend and thought it would be a good project for her and her children.
"It is aiming to spread joy during the time of quarantine... It gives us something positive to focus on," she said.
She and her children decorated their front room window in an attractive design, filling the window space. Since the display sits off the road, it is mostly enjoyed by delivery drivers and on Facebook, she said.
Going on a bear hunt
Nobody likes to be housebound, especially children. As the days of quarantine continue to drag on, why not load your kids into your car and go on a bear hunt?
A smattering of neighborhoods are participating in a bear hunt game by placing teddy bears, as well as other stuffed animals, in the windows of their homes, looking out onto our streets as if inviting us to play... but at a safe distance.
Depending on what the weather is doing on any given day, Serina Pitchford goes above and beyond decorating her window of her home located at 912 S. Mill St.
When the sun is shining, her front lawn can be found decorated with dozens of stuffed animals, with some in her tree.
"I have a thing for teddy bears," said Pitchford, adding that her boyfriend has given her numerous stuffed animals over the years.
Asked why she decided to participate in the bear hunt game, she said, "It's something silly, and it's something quirky, but it's also something positive in these hard times."
Debbie Swarens and her husband are now retired residents of Bear Valley Springs, but they are still children at heart.
"This is a great thing for people to do while they are social distancing," Swarens said of the stuffed bear and dog that can be found peeking out the window of her home.
In West Golden Hills, Rosa Styner said she decided to join the bear hunt after seeing a Facebook post.
"I have also put a few hearts in my windows and a few paper bunnies," said Styner, adding, "I think the ladies who are making masks deserve a big thank you."
Evet Dumler said she first put her bear, Little Buttons, in her upstairs window the week of March 16 after hearing about other cities participating in the bear hunt. She lives at 110 Elderberry Court.
The community is invited to add pictures of their hearts and bears on Facebook to show their support of the movement and add to the fun.
