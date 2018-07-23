The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a heat advisory for this week, lasting from 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 through 11 p.m. Thursday. It predicts the highest temperatures for Wednesday.
Highest temperatures across the affected areas will range from 103 to 108 degrees. This heat advisory includes east-central San Joaquin Valley, the mountain ranges of Kern County and west-central San Joaquin Valley.
The high in Tehachapi this week is forecasted for 93 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
The severity of this heat advisory is moderate. The National Weather Service and City of Tehachapi cautions people to take regular breaks from activity in the heat and stay hydrated.
