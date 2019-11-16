A Pacific Crest Trail hiker suffering a medical emergency was rescued Friday afternoon using a hoist rescue from a Kern County Fire Department helicopter, KCFD reported Saturday.

The incident unfolded at about 3 p.m. when the report — without a specific location — came in. The person was found about 2 miles from Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road.

A paramedic rescuer was lowered to the group to assess the patient, and they were both hoisted into the helicopter before flying to a landing zone, KCFD reported in a news release. The patient was taken to a hospital.

The Fire Department deemed the rescue a success, according to the release, saying the crew was able to quickly find the person in an area inaccessible to vehicles.