According to Dr. John E. Fagan, OD, time flies when you're checking eyes.
The optometrist celebrated his 25th anniversary at Eagle View Optometry, currently located at 20231 Valley Blvd., Suite G, on July 1.
Born in New York, Dr. Fagan's family relocated to California when he was 4 years old after moving to Chatsworth.
He said he always knew he wanted a career in the medical field; however, he didn't know which direction to take. After graduating from high school, he served his country as a corpsman in the Air Force.
"I got to see what all the different medical specialties were like, and I happened to think the optometrist had the most enjoyable career field," Dr. Fagan said.
While in the Air Force, he started taking undergraduate classes.
"I tell everybody that I got into college through the back door with no SAT scores and what-not because I had enough semester credits at UNLV to start as a freshman. But, I always knew I wanted to get a doctorate," he said.
After attending graduate school at Pacific University, Dr. Fagan started a practice in Bakersfield where he worked as an optometrist for five years. That's when an opportunity presented itself and he opened a branch office in Tehachapi in 1994.
"Eventually, it got so busy here, and I got invited to merge with an ophthalmology practice in Bakersfield, which was Empire Eye and Laser Center. I went back and forth for about 15 years," he said.
For the past five years, Dr. Fagan said, he has concentrated strictly on Tehachapi and gave up his Bakersfield practice.
Dr. Fagan leads a staff of six at Eagle View Optometry.
"He's a fun person to work for," said Celena Tuitt, office manager for the past six years. "He's thorough with everything, but he is also relaxed, too."
Dr. Fagan recommends that his patients have eye exams at least once every couple of years; however, once a year is best.
"There are all kinds of diseases you can find inside of the eyes that people wouldn't be aware of because it doesn't affect their vision," he said.
His eye examinations include screening for diabetes, cataracts, glaucoma and treatment and management of ocular disease. He offers the best in fashion eyewear, from designer sunglasses to all types of contact lenses.
"We have every brand of contact, and contacts that transition, which are really fun, and a huge selection to chose from," said Truitt.
In recognition of the milestone. Dr. Fagan will be offering a 25 percent discount off any frame through July.
Asked about his secret to longevity is, Dr. Fagan laughed and said, "Fortitude. I think my patients like me, and that helps a lot."
The doctor said that approximately 80 percent of his referrals are through word of mouth.
"I really enjoy it up here," he said. "It's a really nice, easygoing town."
With the intention of retiring in Tehachapi, Dr. Fagan bought a house in Bear Valley Springs 14 years ago. When he's not practicing eye care, he is found riding his Harley, trapshooting in Sand Canyon or enjoying his grandchildren, ages 4 and 1 1/2.
Eagle View Optometry can be reached by calling 822-1212.
