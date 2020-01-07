The Tehachapi City Council will appoint someone to fill the seat of Kenneth R. Hetge, who announced his immediate resignation from the council Thursday.
He had held the at-large District 2 seat; his term was to end after the November 2020 election.
Hetge’s Jan. 2 resignation letter wasn’t discussed at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
But his letter stated: “My position on this council has been a challenge, but first and foremost, I was presenting the voice and questions from those who elected me. Many in our community feel they have no representation nor input on how Tehachapi is managed or will grow in the future. The citizens feel they are presented with information just as appeasement to their concerns. The people and business owners are clearly afraid of retaliation against them for voicing their thoughts on matters related to the community.”
Hetge said in the letter he had hoped to present his resignation at the Dec. 16, 2019 City Council meeting, but it was canceled. Due to an “unexpected family illness,” he wrote, he would not be able to attend Monday’s City Council meeting.
Hetge wrote that he and his wife had spent the last two weeks between three states to spend time with family and that “it is clear that my wife and I are needed by our families.”
In an email to Tehachapi News, Hetge said he and his wife are attending to the needs of an immediate family member who is hospitalized.
He added in his letter, “I will remain a city of Tehachapi resident, but feel I can accomplish more, and be more effective on critical matters, by not being a seated member of the City Council.”
Hetge addressed his letter to City Clerk and Development Services Technician Victoria Marsh and authorized it to be distributed to all Tehachapi City Council members.
Now plans must be made to fill the vacancy.
“It’s not even an option for a special election due to timing of the next regular scheduled election,” Ashley Whitmore, administrative manager/deputy city clerk and airport manager, said in an interview. She added, “The council has to appoint within 60 days.”
Whitmore said she checked with the Kern County Elections Division and due to the March election being so close, the special election rules don’t apply.
The special election rules say that “the election shall be held on the next regularly established date not less than 114 days from the date of calling the election,” according to information previously provided by the city.
Whitmore said at Monday’s City Council meeting she would bring more information to the Jan. 21 meeting.
The vacancy is in the second half of Hetge’s term, and the appointee will hold office for the remainder of the term. As of now, the seat is still at-large, meaning the person can live anywhere in the city. However, after this November’s election, the seat will transition into a district-based seat.
While councilmembers didn’t comment on Hetge’s resignation at Monday’s meeting, they did comment in interviews by phone or in person.
Tehachapi News posed two questions to each councilmember: 1. What do you think about Hetge resigning? 2. Why do you think he would say the following in his resignation letter? “The citizens feel they are presented with information just as appeasement to their concerns. The people and business owners are clearly afraid of retaliation against them for voicing their thoughts on matters related to the community.”
Here are their answers:
Councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord
1. “I have no beef against him because I don’t have any history like the others (councilmembers) have with him. I appreciated him always questioning things.”
2. Pogon-Cord said, “I’m not sure.” She added, “People like Cliff Suazo complain to Hetge. Code enforcement is not retaliation. The businesses need to be up to snuff.”
Councilman Michael Davies
1. “He needs to take care of his family. And I would do the same if that were my situation,” said Davies. He added, “I’ve never had an issue with Councilman Hetge serving on the council. He has more knowledge on the airport than me. I wish him luck on his endeavors and I hope his family is OK.”
2. ”I don’t know why he would say this. I find out the answers to people’s questions and I call them back. I really don’t know why he is saying that.”
Mayor Pro-tem Phil Smith
1. “I don’t have a comment, it’s his choice.”
2. “I have no idea why he would say that. I have not heard that from any business owners or citizens on what he says regarding retaliation.” He added, “The business owners that I have spoken to are very happy how the city is running things.”
Mayor Susan Wiggins
1. “I want to wish him the best on any new endeavor in his new community and I don’t want to say anything else other than that,” said Wiggins.
2. Wiggins said, “That letter is his opinion and I don’t want to comment."
