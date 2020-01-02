Councilman Kenneth R. Hetge announced Thursday that he's resigning immediately from his position on the Tehachapi City Council.
Hetge held the at-large District 2 seat; his term was to end after the November 2020 election.
Hetge addressed his resignation letter, dated Jan. 2, to Mayor Susan Wiggins and filed it with Tehachapi City Clerk Victoria Marsh.
It was not immediately known how his spot will be filled.
“My position on this council has been a challenge, but first and foremost, I was presenting the voice and questions from those who elected me. Many in our community feel they have no representation nor input on how Tehachapi is managed or will grow in the future,” Hetge's letter states. “The citizens feel they are presented with information just as appeasement to their concerns. The people and business owners are clearly afraid of retaliation against them for voicing their thoughts on matters related to the community.”
Hetge said in the letter he had hoped to present his resignation at the Dec. 16, 2019 City Council meeting, but it was canceled. Due to an “unexpected family illness,” he wrote, he will not be able to attend the Jan. 6 City Council meeting.
Hetge wrote that he and his wife had spent the last two weeks between three states to spend time with family and that “it is clear that my wife and I are needed by our families.”
In an email to Tehachapi News, Hetge said he and his wife are attending to the needs of an immediate family member who is hospitalized.
He added in his letter, “I will remain a city of Tehachapi resident, but feel I can accomplish more, and be more effective on critical matters, by not being a seated member of the City Council.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
