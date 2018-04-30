Students, teachers and parents voiced their concerns at a recent Tehachapi Unified School District board meeting about Home Hospital services suddenly being stopped for at least three students. They also spoke in support of a teacher who has provided those services to them for more than a few years and whose hourly pay was suddenly lowered without warning.
“Bonnie Green has been the only consistent teacher my daughter has had for over five years. She is highly qualified and dedicated to serving her students,” mother Barbara VanWey said.
Home Hospital is a program that offers educational services to students who are recovering from a medical treatment, have cancer or another disability and are too sick to go to school. Home Hospital instructors give homework assignments, provide tutoring and help students with assignments, issue grades and attend Individualized Education Program meetings.
Nick Paz, a Home Hospital student of Green’s, said, “We can’t give up on the school hospital program and we can’t give up on the teachers because if we do that we are giving up on the kids and it's the kids that are the most important.”
He added that due to Green's help, he has almost finished writing a book.
Green, a retired certified and Home Hospital teacher who has been with the district for more than 30 years, suddenly noticed an $11 drop in her hourly pay, and after trying to contact personnel for answers, she twice took her questions to the school board. Green has been teaching Home Hospital students since 2011.
Some questions Green posed to the board: Why was no written or verbal communication sent to me explaining the change? Will students be able to receive services during normal school hours and not after when certified teachers are available? Can my regular hourly pay be restored?
Board President Leonard Evansic responded and said that the matter was a “personnel issue and we do not address this in open session.”
The board voted to lower the Home Hospital pay from $36.34 to $25 per hour on Dec. 19, 2017.
The district did not respond with answers to any of Green's questions at the board meetings, but did comment at a meeting on April 27 with Tehachapi News.
“The ultimate goal is to meet the needs of all of our students,” said Tim Beard, TUSD's director of personnel. He added, “We have internal full-time contract teachers that are providing educational services for Home Hospital.”
Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel added, “The students were notified and the change is in place.” She was referring to three previous students of Green’s who had been receiving Home Hospital services.
Andreas-Bervel also said the notice of change in pay would have been “a courtesy” and the rate was approved at the board meeting along with other pay changes.
Beard added that Green is a substitute and can still work for the district as she is on the Kern County Superintendent of Schools' list to teach students.
The district officials would not answer whether the students would receive services during the regular school day.
The rate of pay will also stay at $25 an hour for Home Hospital services.
Freshman Kayla VanWey, 14, who has severe rheumatoid arthritis, said, "Mrs. Green comes at the time I need her, which is in the morning and not at night like the full-time teachers have to do after their school day is over. Mrs. Green has never cut our teaching hours like the full-time teachers have done while teaching me in the past on Home Hospital because of their schedule.”
She added, “Mrs. Green actually cares for us and treats us like regular students. She does not treat us like gum on the bottom of her shoe or Extra Help as the school board likes to call us. I feel extremely saddened at the fact that Mrs. Green will never get to teach Home Hospital students again.”
These comments were prompted by an announcement by Green saying at the April 10 board meeting that she was informed that she was “not authorized to come back” and “there was not prior notification to me, my students, or their families.” This included three Home Hospital students.
Green did say on April 27 that an agreement had been reached with the district and that the district had reimbursed her for the difference in lost pay from the beginning of the year and even though she is on a substitute list, she will probably not return.
