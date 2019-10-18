Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 61F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.