Tehachapi High School Warriors concluded a week of daytime Homecoming festivities with their annual parade Friday morning. This year's parade was highlighted with a flyover by two Naval jets, an F18 and E18, which rocked the town and rattled the windows nearby.
The student body lined up along Valley Boulevard to cheer on the floats built by each class with this year's theme of Video Games: Game On, Warriors. The students spent two and a half weeks working on them.
"The students worked very hard on their floats. Some of them had the help of advisers and parents," said Amy Watkins, director of activities.
Chosen video games represented in the parade were Super Mario Brothers (senior class), Just Dance (junior class), Wii Sports (sophomore class), and Candy Crush (freshmen class).
"Working on the senior class (float) was entertaining, fun and a cool experience just to see how all the ideas came together," said Megan Fisher.
The parade led off with the Tehachapi High School Marching Band and Flag Team, followed by the Cheer Team and class floats. The Homecoming Court concluded the parade.
"The most difficult part of the float was trying to figure out the whole backdrop part of it. That was a real struggle, but otherwise we did an awesome job," said Kailyn Hurst, class of 2023.
Tyler Hensler, class of 2022, agreed that the background was the most difficult part of constructing the sophomore float.
Chloe Rachmone, president of the class of 2021, said the most difficult part of constructing the junior float was finding the time to work on it.
Carley Veiga, senior class vice president, said the class decided as a whole to construct their float around the Super Mario Brothers theme. Classmates dressed up in costumes which they said they found on Amazon.
"The most difficult part was the background and these boxes which we covered in moss, and they took a lot of time," said Veiga.
This year's Homecoming Court includes Emily Williams and Mitchell Poulson, Meagan Williams and Josh Addington, Irey Sandholdt and Ryan Jones, McKenzie Richter and Conner Swain, and Kylie Stowers and Carson Wolff. One lucky boy and girl will be crowned king and queen during the Homecoming football game at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Asked what it means for him to be chosen as part of the Homecoming Court, Wolff said, "It means taking extensive leadership for the town, having pride for your community and really being a part of the school and feeling the school spirit."
Designer of the Homecoming Court sashes was Kennedy Jackson.
"It was a really fun experience because I never got to do something like that before," said Jackson, a senior.
This year's ASB officers include: Mckenzie Richter, president; Naomi Aragon, vice president; Rhiannon Nikkel, secretary; Megan Fisher, treasurer; Livy Gonzales and Mariah Sloan, commissioners of décor; Irey Sandholt and Olivia Richmond, commissioners of spirit and rallies; Haley Fitzjerrell, commissioner of publicity; Valerie Navarro, commissioner of school culture, Grace Alveza, commissioner of recognition; and Lyndsey Schultz, commissioner of community relations.
