The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative has announced the Tehachapi headquarters for the 2020 Point-In-Time Homeless Count — and it needs volunteers, too.
An accurate count of the homeless helps provide better data to gather resources for those in need, said Ian Sharples, spokesman for the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative and founder of Hermit Communications.
"A lot of people have seen the homeless crisis grow over the year or so and want to do something about it. The Point-In-Time count will give us an accurate assessment and provide information to service providers," Sharples said.
The gathering point for volunteers will be Grace Fellowship, located at 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., from 4 to 8 a.m. Jan 24.
This is the place where volunteers will check in, form teams, receive supplies and return after completion of the survey, according to a recent Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative news release.
Volunteers can sign up at: kc2020pit.eventbrite.com. This will be available until Dec. 31.
The annual process is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's initiative to gather information to help those without a permanent residence or living on the street, car or other place that is not meant for human occupancy, said the release.
The county is so diverse that many volunteers are needed, with a goal of 500 people. No information was provided about how many people have signed up so far.
More than 800 square miles need to be searched, said Sharples.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.