Residents of Tehachapi and surrounding areas gathered at Philip Marx Central Park for July 4 in their red, white and blue to support local organizations and celebrate Independence Day the "All-American" way.
The morning kicked off with the annual All-American 5K fundraiser for the Tehachapi Parks Foundation, followed by the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast.
After breakfast and some downtime in the park, people gathered to see a performance by the Mutts in Motion Flyball Team from Fresno. Flyball is a game where teams of four dogs race in a timed relay where they jump over obstacles, retrieve a ball and return.
"We've got fast dogs, big dogs, small dogs...pretty much any dog can play flyball," said Lavada Montgomery, president of the Mutts in Motion team.
Montgomery said about 60 percent of their dogs are adopted and that their team, which is a nonprofit, works to promote responsible pet ownership by demonstrating that dogs should be actively engaged by their caretakers.
Their show was a change from the past wiener dog race tradition, but was a hit as people gathered all around the flyball course to watch. After their performance, children got to interact with the dogs, teaching them to play tricks.
The festival also sought to capture the spirit of the holiday, with American Legion veterans' groups at the gazebo coordinating the Hero's Wall, this year displaying pictures of about 51 men and women actively serving in the military with ties to Tehachapi.
"The families and friends are so proud...they really like to see people in our community that are serving the country," said Linda Carmichael, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221.
Children also spread the spirit of Independence Day in the annual Children's Parade, proudly carrying balloons, flags and more.
Around the park, there were local vendors and artists and various food tents with items from Thai food to barbecue and funnel cakes.
Local groups were also raising money for various causes. Although this year's event was no longer called the Hot Dog Festival, the local Lyons Club was still cooking up hot dogs, this time to purchase gift packages for military families at Edwards Air Force Base.
At noon, the park went silent for the flag raising ceremony, followed by a statement from Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Wiggins, who said she used to come to the same festival on July 4 as a young girl.
“Just remember that we have the privilege of being able to be here in a country that’s free, in a city that’s free," Wiggins said.
