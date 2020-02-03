Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun... but you better get them while you can as sales will end mid-March.
This year, a new variety of cookie will be introduced along with eight other popular favorites. The Caramel Chocolate Chip features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips with a hint of sea salt in a chewy, gluten-free cookie.
Returning favorites include the best selling cookie flavor, Thin Mints, along with Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and Thanks-A-Lot.
The scouts started selling to family and friends, door-to-door (which they call walkabouts) and on social media last Sunday. This Saturday, they will be found in booths (which they call boothing) in front of grocery stores selling en masse to the public.
A group of five power sellers met with the Tehachapi News last Friday to discuss their selling history.
Harper Mitchell, 8, has been a Girl Scout since the age of 5. She is a Brownie and member of Troop 8014. Last year, she sold an impressive 1,006 boxes.
Mitchell sells her cookies to family and friends, on walkabouts and for two hours each Saturday boothing.
Her strategy is simple. Asked how she approaches her customers, she replied, "Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?"
Serena Thornburg, 7, is also a Brownie in Troop 8014. Unfortunately, Thornburg was unable to sell cookies last year due to her mother's illness, but she said she is ready to sell many boxes of cookies this year and is working on her own strategy.
Isabel Cruz, 13 is a Cadet in Troop 3161. She has been a Girl Scout for the past six years, and sold about 700 boxes last year boothing, to family and friends and on walkabouts.
Abagail Tapia, 12, is also a Cadet in Troop 3161. She has been a Girl Scout for the past seven years, and was recognized as Tehachapi's top cookie seller last year with an amazing 1,204 boxes under her belt.
"I do walkabouts and boothing, and I ask a lot of my parents' friends if they want to buy them... and family," Tapia said of her strategy.
Finally, Emma Gurley, 8, is a Brownie in Troop 8052. Gurley has earned 30 patches in the two short years she has been a Girl Scout, and is credited for selling 711 boxes of cookies last year.
Gurley said she also sells to family and friends, on walkabouts and by boothing.
Asked what her strategy is when approaching customers, she repeated what her sisters-in-cookies said: "Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?"
So what have we learned from these girls?
Other than putting in the time, Girl Scout cookies sell themselves. The magic to mass sales is found inside the ingredients of each box, no matter the flavor.
The cookies still sell for $5 a box, the same as they sold for the past several years.
The price of food has gone up. The price of gasoline has gone up. The price of housing has gone up.
But Girl Scout cookies have remained the same. Chew on that!
In Tehachapi, Girl Scout cookies will be sold in booths Saturdays and Sundays throughout the season from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m. starting Feb. 14.
Power sellers can also be found on social media, and some offer home delivery.
