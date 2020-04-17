Hope lives here.
This is Mayor Susan Wiggins' answer to keeping spirits alive during the growing pandemic.
Following the last election, Wiggins said, she was encouraged by the community's response to her "Be Kind" campaign.
"Some of the signs are still up, and I still have one in my front yard," she said.
While talking with other women from her prayer group, Wiggins said, one topic of discussion was how people need hope, especially the community's local youth.
"We want them to understand that there are other answers besides suicide," Wiggins said. "My friend said, 'What about Hope Lives Here?' I thought, perfect!"
Running with the idea, Wiggins said she approached South Street Digital to inquire about producing stickers featuring her newest campaign. The stickers are available at City Hall on the left-hand side opposite the front door. They are free to the public.
Asked what message she would like to give to the people she serves, Wiggins said, "I want them to know that there are people they can talk to. When you see that little sign in a window or on a car, those people are making a statement that, yes, I have hope... The signs are encouragement that all is not lost. We are still here, and God loves us, and we are going to get through this."
The city of Tehachapi was so enamored with the mayor's latest campaign that City Manager Greg Garrett decided to take it a step further and have banners made, which will be on display in four selected areas around town.
"I continue to be inspired by Mayor Wiggins' commitment to inspire and uplift. This is another example, along with her 'Be Kind' campaign, of her dedication to being a positive force for good in Tehachapi," said Councilwoman Christina Scrivner, who is also director of philanthropy for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
According to Scrivner, the mayor also provided her with the stickers to include in comfort kits she is putting together for frontline staff at the hospital.
"'The Hope Lives Here' is an amazing campaign, and I want to commend Mayor Wiggins and the city of Tehachapi for implementing it. We are a very resilient community and hope does live in Tehachapi," said Ida Perkins, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
City Hall is located at 115 S. Robertson St.
