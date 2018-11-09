The opening of the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital, new housing and commercial development, and grant funding were all topics of discussion at the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting Nov. 7.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital opened Nov. 7 to provide services to the public at its new location at 1100 Magellan Drive. An official ribbon-cutting is to be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 13.
New development
• A new housing development called Sage Ranch, near Tehachapi High School, may be bringing in single-family houses, apartments and townhouses with urban green spaces.
• Red Apple Pavilion, west of Walmart, has had no opposition from the public in response to the Environmental Impact Report. New development may be coming to Tehachapi once Walmart is built and opened, said Greg Garrett, Tehachapi's city manager.
• Funding from a state-funded grant to supply 474 trees for urban greening in the city has been received from the California Natural Resource Agency. The grant of $889,300 is to place those trees on Valley Boulevard from Curry toward the west, along the Tehachapi Boulevard bike path, Antelope Run from Highline to Tehachapi Boulevard and other areas. A date when the improvements would begin was not announced.
Office of Zack Scrivner
A field representative for Second District Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner talked about the new Amazon distribution center being built in Bakersfield.
Michael Clark said a final resolution was signed for the 2 million-square-foot center with the county.
The center is four hours away from 40 million people and will possibly supply 900 to 1,500 jobs at an average annual pay of $38,000. This can bring an average of more then $111 million in new economic activity and growth in combination with many other businesses in Kern County, Clark added.
School District
The Tehachapi Unified School District is hosting two public events for the community.
The groundbreaking for the new sixth-grade classrooms at Jacobsen Middle School will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at the school, 711 Anita Drive.
A public meeting inviting comment on the selection of the next superintendent of school will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 in the JMS cafeteria.
The Tehachapi Education Center, in partnership with Cerro Coso Community College, will start offering in January a certificate program for welding, said Steve Bsharah, Tehachapi Education Center principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.