Donate blood, save a life, get a free "Star Wars"-themed T-shirt.
The city of Tehachapi and Houchin Community Blood Bank are joining forces for the second time this year for a community-wide blood drive to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in front of Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St.
The blood bank will bring its mobile donation center, according to a city news release.
You can reserve a time for your donation by calling community engagement specialist Key Budge at 822-2200 x119. Get more information and sign up for a quick pass at HCBB.com.
