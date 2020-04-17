When the call for help goes out, the community continues to respond.
Due to a large demand, Houchin Community Blood Bank held three blood drives in the last six weeks in Tehachapi and surrounding areas.
"Tehachapi was reaching out via social media, saying, 'We want a blood drive.' So I knew we had to make it happen," said Yessica Diaz-Conti, account manager.
The first blood drive was held March 24, and had 37 donors.
"I had to turn away a lot of donors," said Diaz-Conti, adding that she collected everyone's name who was unable to donate for future drives.
The second drive was held March 30, and had 54 donors.
On April 14, two buses were set up to accommodate the number of donors while practicing safe distancing during collection.
"Those donation drives were filled up a week in advance. We haven't done that before," said Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi.
According to Budge, last week's blood drive saw 42 registered donors, with 10 of them deferred. Of these, 15 were first-time donors.
Due to the pandemic, Diaz-Conti said there is a greater need for blood donations.
"The Tehachapi community has stepped up big time. I was surprised by the numbers of donors that came in because it was selfless to come in at this critical time. They were not worried about themselves. This community may be in the mountains, but they are very kind," said Diaz-Conti.
Houchin and the city of Tehachapi have partnered with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District by using the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center's parking lot to host future blood drives in Tehachapi, with the next blood drive to be held in Stallion Springs in mid-May.
Individuals interested in registering for future blood drives are asked to visit hbc.com or call Yessica Diaz-Conti at 448-7320.
Groundbreaking news
According to Brad Bryan, president and CEO, Houchin collected its first COVID-19 convalescent plasma from a fully recovered patient April 16. This is the first of many COVID-19 convalescent plasma collections to occur in Kern County and will be used locally to treat COVID-19 patients in critical condition.
"Convalescent plasma is an investigational treatment being explored for COVID-19. This treatment contains immune-boosting antibodies that may help those critically ill from COVID-19 to fight the disease," wrote Bryan in a news release later that day.
Houchin Community Blood Bank collected 600 milliliters of plasma that day to treat COVID-19 patients in need.
The convalescent plasma donor, who asked to remain anonymous, said, “I just wanted something good to come out of this,” referring to being one of the first people in Kern County to be diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the news release.
“Fully recovered COVID-19 patients can donate up to 1,000 milliliters of plasma depending on their weight and blood counts. Every 200 milliliters of plasma may save the life of a COVID-19 patient, so today this donor may have just given new life to three patients in our local hospitals," wrote Bryan.
Donors have to meet all the regular criteria for giving blood and pass additional FDA screening, which includes:
• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test;
• Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation;
• Have a negative result for COVID-19; and
• Meet all standard FDA plasma donation requirements.
Patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate are asked to call 616-2575.
