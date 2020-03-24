The city of Tehachapi is hosting another blood drive Monday after a huge turnout Tuesday.
The next blood drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 30 at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District's Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center parking lot.
Houchin will bring two buses, according to city community engagement coordinator Key Budge.
Due to social distancing requirements, not every bed on the bus could be used Tuesday.
Houchin Community Blood Bank has previously noted the need for continued donations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
You can sign up to donate at hccb.com under blood drives.
