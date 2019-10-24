In order to provide residential household hazardous waste collection services to residents, Kern County Public Works will offer a one-day drop off collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill, 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd. The drive-up event is for household residential waste only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
Residential hazardous waste includes batteries, sharps, unused medications, pesticides, herbicides, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased, it can still be harmful to you, your family and the environment and should never be put in your trash or recycling bins. Personal size sharps containers are available free of charge at the Kern County Special Waste facilities and during the temporary collection event.
Transportation of household hazardous waste can be dangerous. Follow these safety guidelines:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than five gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
Visit kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/ for detailed guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.