Bring your residential hazardous waste to a one-day drop-off collection event.
It will be held at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, located at 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7.
These drive-up events are for residential waste only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment.
These products include: household cleaners; deodorizers; some personal hygiene products; pesticides; herbicides; insecticides; pet care products; paint products; photographic chemicals; swimming pool chemicals; and automotive products and fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family and the environment.
Visit kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste for detailed guidelines on how to properly transport and dispose of waste.
