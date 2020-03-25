The household hazardous waste drop-off collection event scheduled for April 4 at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill has been postponed.
According to a March 25 news release by Kern County Public Works, all Kern County special waste facilities are temporarily closed.
Individuals are asked to please continue to safely store their household hazardous waste until collection events and locations resume their normal operating schedule.
Visit KernPublicWorks.com/hazardous-waste/ for updates to these temporary closures and for more tips.
