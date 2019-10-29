Power outages for Tehachapi customers of Southern California Edison have left many without ways to use lighting and power appliances. In some cases, they are left without running water, as many use private or shared wells.
These outages are due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs occurring around the state and meant to decrease the risk of wildfires.
Tehachapi News is seeking volunteers to participate in an article this week about how residents from the Greater Tehachapi area are coping with the outages.
Some questions that may be asked:
- Within the last month, how have you prepared for potential power outages?
- What items are you purchasing in the form of food, appliances, etc...?
- What do you think about the recent power outages?
- Does this help you in the preparation for a potential natural disaster?
If interested, please email cjackson@tehachapinews.com or call 661-823-6373.
The deadline to respond is noon Friday, Nov. 1.
