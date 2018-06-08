California is moving to a new Electronic Benefit Transfer vendor come June 30, and is letting users know there will be a statewide 24-hour EBT outage and blackout period from 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23, to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 24.
The Kern County Department of Human Services says in a news release that this one-time outage is needed to move to the new system.
For 24 hours, cardholders won't be able to access EBT food or cash benefits, or check their balances. The website — www.ebt.ca.gov — will also be unavailable. Cardholders calling the EBT Customer Service Help Line (1-877-328-9677) will be reminded of the outage.
Users are urged to plan ahead.
