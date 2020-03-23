The Kern County Department of Human Services announced changes in its services on Monday in response to COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release from the department.
The department announced that in-person cash and EBT overpayment collections will be suspended and that it has also suspended annual renewal and reporting requirements for all eligibility programs for the next 90 days, according to a news release from the department.
This means that benefits will continue for all individuals, if otherwise eligible, without the need for a renewal at this time and all payments should continue to be made using checks or money orders through the mail, the department said.
Additionally, all Welfare to Work activities will be suspended for 90 days and CalWORKs time-on-aid will not be counted for the 48-month time limit, the department said.
“Our intention is to reduce group gatherings, and to honor social distancing requirements,” the department said in its release.
