Fourth- and fifth-grade students transformed into their characters as they recited and acted out humorous and serious solo to trio pieces at the Tehachapi Unified School District's 2019 Oral Language Festival Thursday.
"I felt nervous at the beginning, but when I kept going through it, I felt better and like I can do anything," said student Ashlyn Middleton, who with her companion, Hannah Morris, performed "Tacky the Penguin" by Helen Lester.
Audience members applauded both before and after the performance, encouraging the girls during their verse choir performance without the attendance of one other student, who was unable to attend due to illness.
Student Brandon Brown, who performed the solo humorous interpretation of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Hard Luck," said, "If you don't win, you can try next time. Even though I didn't have acting lessons. I'm proud of it."
Nineteen students from Golden Hills, Tompkins and Cummings Valley elementary schools prepared their oral language performances weeks in advance.
Overall winners from each of the district's three elementary schools who participated in the competition go on to the Regional Oral Language Competition on Dec. 13. The oral language festival provides the opportunity for them to practice their writing, reading, speaking and listening skills and to memorize and present interpretations of literary works of their choice.
