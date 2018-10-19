Tehachapi educator Christine Duff is no ordinary elementary school teacher — she recently traveled more than 8,000 miles to Thailand and combined her love of imparting knowledge to students with soaking up a new culture.
“I was going to embrace the differences in cultures, not to be taken back by them and shocked by them. I was looking forward to facing more differences," Duff said. "So it taught me to not be fearful of the unknown, but an opportunity to learn more and (it) softened my heart."
Duff realized sharing stories and pictures from her travels in the classroom at Cummings Valley Elementary School teaches her students to care for the lessons shared at different grades, she said.
“I gave more power to my curiosity, and my willingness to be open, than I gave to my fears. Because if you let fear dictate your life, you will never be pleasantly surprised,” Duff said.
The idea of traveling to Thailand started in 2016 with her summer vacation across the eastern and western U.S. states. She shared her experiences and it motivated her fourth- and fifth-grade special education students to learn, as the information was about the places she had been.
“It made history come alive for me and I think my students saw the passion I had when I talked about it and they sat at the edge of their seat when we opened our social studies book,” Duff said.
As time progressed, she thought about traveling to other countries and combining her joy of teaching children and decided to embark on a more than four-month journey to Bangkok, Thailand, to teach English as a foreign language at a private school.
The differences in culture, climate and language were hard to understand at first. But she saw how students' respect for teachers influenced their willingness to learn. Teachers traveled to each homeroom filled with more than 60 children and taught from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week at a school with 4,000 students.
Duff said she didn’t have to gain the children’s respect. Students arrived at school ready to learn, cleaned up after themselves, valued education and recognized her as an authority figure.
“Students respectfully greet each other and adults with sincere joy, as if we are all family,” she said.
Every day children would come to school and eat freshly prepared breakfast and lunch, provided by the school. They wore uniforms. And they understood the positive benefits of knowledge.
In the classroom, students had no “creative decoratives” to motivate them to learn and only had a pencil and paper, and the teacher a white board. Students who misbehaved were given vocal and corporal punishment, Duff said.
“Students seem to value their education; that was the reward itself,” Duff said. “They weren’t hungry, they didn’t have anxiety, they didn’t come from broken homes, they weren’t concerned with their classmates' drama, they came in uniforms, everybody’s the same."
Reading, math and social studies were core subjects and the school offered music, a huge Olympic-size swimming pool for activities, painting, drawing and sports. Students were expected to learn English and Chinese.
“They had a great variety of subjects that they were expected to learn. I was seeing much more well-rounded students in Thailand than I see here, because the curriculum was so rich and diverse,” Duff said.
Duff said her confidence grew while she traveled to countries around Thailand. Even looking up and giving someone a smile connected her to other members of the human family.
“I wanted to do it for my own self-esteem because I believe you can only grow your self-esteem yourself," the teacher said. "Nobody can give it to you. I wanted to feel like a stronger, a more independent worldly person, so I went on this program by myself.”
