Following the death of three-time Tehachapi Mayor Ed Grimes on Monday, social media was flooded with posts and comments remembering this leader and servant of the community.
Here are just some of the many thoughts that have been shared:
Jim Hollen: “Ed loved Tehachapi and Tehachapi unified school district. He was a great supporter of students and our history. He will be missed. Love you Ed.”
Cliff Suazo: “Rest in peace. Enjoy your journey with God. Prayers go out from the Dog House Saloon family to yours.”
Cliff Wiggins: “Amazing man, he mentored us and we didn't even know it, he could teach you more in a few minutes then most could over several hours …”
Corey Costelloe: “You won’t find a bigger heart for this community. He put the community and the people of Tehachapi first. There will never be another cut from this cloth.”
Brad Rolin: “RIP coach Grimes best baseball coach of all times.”
Michelle Mendoza Vance: “I love my friend and my Mayor! Ed you are a champion for your family and community!!”
Sheila Hamilton Townsend: “Knew Ed most of my life and he was an amazing man. He loved God, his town of Tehachapi and the THS Warriors. RIP my friend and deepest sympathy to the Grimes family.”
Lisa Light Roskam: “Rest In Peace Ed, from Kevin and me. You really were one of the good ones. I can see you and Terry having a blast in heaven. Prayers for the Grimes family.”
Diane Miller Arends: “I will miss your hugs and always pleasant, smiling face! The Tehachapi Community has lost an amazing person”
Joey Nelson: “Thoughts and prayers go to the Grimes family!! I grew up with Jason and he was always a good man. RIP Mr. Grimes.”
Mae G Tolentino: “Such sad news. Our deepest sympathy to the entire Grimes family.”
Esther Duffy: “RIP, I WILL MISS CALLING YOU EDWIN & YOU CALLING ME ETHEL. Grimes family you are in Our Prayers and thoughts Amen.”
Justin Mathews: “I am just stunned. I am so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Grimes family. A great man and neighbor for many years.”
More comments can be viewed — and shared — on the Tehachapi News Facebook page.
