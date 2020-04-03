As health care workers and first responders struggle to protect themselves from the coronavirus, the public is left to wonder, “If they can’t find enough face masks, how am I going to protect myself?”
One local woman has risen to the challenge by sewing masks — which aren't the same as medical-grade masks — while whiling away the hours in self-quarantine.
"I just started yesterday," Mindy Martindale said of the colorful masks she is making for both men and women while at home. "A friend of mine requested six of them, so I decided I might as well get started."
According to Martindale, she is making the masks for relatives, friends and local folks to help give them some level of protection against coronavirus. She invites others to get involved by donating their time, fabric or funds to help further the cause.
"We need help washing, ironing or cutting out the fabrics for the masks. The money we raise will go to Days for Girls," said Martindale.
Those who wish to purchase the masks are asked to pay a $5 fee to cover the cost of the material, which was originally earmarked for a charitable organization Martindale and her mother have been sewing for, Healing Hands Days for Girls, which provides hygiene kits to women of Third World countries.
"Right now it doesn't matter whether or not you have the virus; it helps keep your germs off of other people," said Martindale.
Martindale can be reached on her Bee Good to Yourself Essential Oils Facebook page or by calling 917-2332.
For the hospital
Two other local women are also making face masks, which they say they plan on donating to the local hospital.
Jessica Short said she saw online the nation's need for face masks, so she decided to spend her quarantine time filling that need, one mask at a time.
"I thought this is right up my alley, and if I can help in any way, this is the way to help our community and this great country of ours," said Short.
A great believer in YouTube, Short went online and learned about the making of the masks. She uses 100 percent cotton material, which is washable, but she has also provided for an interchangeable filter area for the placement of coffee filters for added protection.
"I am making these for medical personnel who are putting themselves on the line, and hopefully these will help them keep safe so they can go home to their families," said Short.
Short's good friend, Mary Lou Smith, jumped on board to help in the mask making endeavor.
"This situation reminds me of stories I head from my aunt who welded in the shipyards during World War II. She said everyone needs to do what they can, and she said she could weld on those ships," said Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.