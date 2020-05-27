There will be fireworks over the skies of Tehachapi this Independence Day, but other activities such as the usual All-American 4th of July Festival at Philip Marx Central Park and Coy Burnett Stadium and the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association's Bad Bulls riding event have been canceled.
It's because of the continuing ban on large festivals and gatherings in California in the wake of coronavirus, according to a city news release.
The fireworks spectacular will go on. It will be held at 9 p.m. and originate from Tehachapi Municipal Airport, in association with Zambelli Fireworks and sponsor sPower.
“At this point in time a festival would either not be allowed or would include too many restrictions per the state of California or the Department of Public Health, which didn’t seem appropriate for our Independence Day,” economic development coordinator and festival organizer Corey Costelloe said in a news release. “We now set our sights on 2021 where we hope to have an appropriate celebration of our freedom on this great nation’s birthday.”
The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will not hold the annual Bad Bulls bull riding event, but hopes to still have the Mountain Festival Rodeo in August, the city news release said.
The fireworks show will be an 18-minue display by Zambelli Fireworks, a Kern County-based company. For the third consecutive year, the show will be presented by sPower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.