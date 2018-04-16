A woman was rescued Sunday after injuring her ankle while hiking along the Pacific Crest Trail, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The 24-year-old from Fremont had planned to hike 2,650 miles from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, a sheriff’s news release said. Her name was not released.
Sheriff’s search and rescue volunteers found her after she called 911 complaining of severe ankle pain, according to the release. She was taken to a local urgent care center.
Officials did not say exactly where on the trail she was rescued.
Sheriff’s search and rescue is urging the public to use extra caution when hiking, always let someone know the route that will be traveled and bring some type of shelter as well as plenty of food and water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.