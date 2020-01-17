A Bear Valley Springs police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg on New Year's Eve has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
According to Bear Valley Springs Chief of Police Tim Melanson, the unnamed officer accidentally shot himself when his gun went off in the bar of the Oak Tree County Club in Bear Valley Springs.
"The Sheriff's Office is doing a criminal investigation on it," said Melanson, who added he had not received the investigation report as of Jan. 17.
