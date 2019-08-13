Tehachapi Police are spreading the word: Children are heading back to school this week, and police will be out enforcing all traffic laws to keep kids safe.
“This should be an exciting time of year for children, heading back to school to see their friends and we want it to be safe for everyone,” Police Chief Kent Kroeger said in a news release.
Police listed these common violations they see:
• Passing a school bus with red lights flashing.
• Illegal U-turns (by parents who are dropping off children).
• Illegal unloading of students in bus loading zones.
• Double-parking or stopping your vehicle in a traffic lane to drop off children.
• Speeding in a school zone with children present.
• Distracted driving, including texting or cell phone use.
