More Information

Kern County officials posted an interactive Google map of the new district boundaries last week.

Head to www.kerncounty.com and look for the “Redistricting Settlement Announced” post on the main news page.

Now the curious and the politically obsessed can zoom down into the minute details of the new districts that were created after a lawsuit brought by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund overturned the political boundaries that have been in place since 2011.

Elections in Districts 2, 3 and 4 will be held on Nov. 6 — skipping the June election cycle — and the win will go to the candidate with the largest number of votes, a simple plurality.

Technically, notes Kern County Elections chief Karen Rhea, the lines of a district don’t legally take effect until an election is held in that district.

But, for political and representational purposes, those lines will be in effect as soon as the ordinance passes, County Counsel Mark Nations said.