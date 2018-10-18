Staff at the soon-to-open, new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital are rallying together this week to meet community needs by playing out medical scenarios called "Day in the Life" of patients.
The idea is to help staff familiarize themselves with the building layout, use new equipment and practice procedures so all staff can be prepared to respond to emergencies before the slated November opening.
“It gives us the opportunity to identify where our gaps are and also prepare for what happens when a real patient comes in,” said Misty Cantrell, patient care executive.
She added, “For our team, one of the most important things about the 'Day in the Life' is we are changing everything about their current practice, we are changing the way in which they care for patients in the way of equipment.”
Staff members who are working at the old hospital and emergency room at 115 W. E St. need to become familiar with new surroundings and the Cerner Information System, which allows information to be shared between hospitals and provides access to patients and in-network physicians to see patients' history and medications.
More than 60 new and existing staff are participating in these patient scenarios and becoming familiar with the technology, Cantrell added.
“It’s not often that a rural community like ours opens a hospital,” said AHTV President Jeff Lingerfelt. “This training is not required, but it gives us the opportunity to deal with new equipment and it will improve patient safety."
Staff members are excited; there's the feeling of realization the hospital will open soon, added Lingerfelt.
Tehachapi News was allowed to observe staff walking through real-life scenarios in the intensive care unit.
“The benefits of this are indescribable because we have many nurses that we have brought over that are coming from other facilities with years and years of ICU experience, so this is a brand new environment for them, and they are all being trained on how the equipment functions,” said Alida Lorenz, manager of acute care and education.
The ICU will offer special care for patients who currently need to be transferred to hospitals out of the community. The four $30,000 beds, using state-of-the-art technology that automatically shifts the patient to eliminate bed sores, turns into a chair and uses other methods to help critically ill patients. The technology will also help prevent physical injury to staff.
“We can actually keep patients who are more complicated and treat them and keep them in their community where their loved ones can come in on a daily basis to see them and not have to drive out of the community,” Cantrell said.
The new hospital will offer general surgery, gastrointestinal lab rooms, radiology, imaging, X-ray, ultrasound, CT and mammography services, a lab and cafe. Orthopedics and cardiac surgery, for now, will be referred to another hospital.
Some of the equipment at the current hospital is being moved to the new 20-acre campus near Capital Hills, north of Highway 58.
